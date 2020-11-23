Dist BJP coordination meeting held

ZIRO, Nov 22: Lower Subansiri district BJP in-charge Likha Maj on Sunday appealed to the party’s leaders and workers to rededicate themselves to strengthen the party at the grassroots level and ensure its victory in the upcoming local body elections in the state.

Addressing a coordination meeting of the district BJP unit, Maj said, “I assure that I will work for strengthening of the party at the grassroots. There may be difference of opinion among the leaders but there will be no compromise with the party ideology.

“We should work voluntarily for the victory of the party in the district. I appeal to all the district level leaders to coordinate with one another for smooth functioning of the party in the district and the state as a whole,” Maj said.

BJP vice president Nani Laiji in his address said that the party has “reviewed its activities in 19 assembly constituencies where BJP candidates are not available and in-charge have been appointed in all such districts and others also to monitor and oversee the party activities and its programmes and policies.

“Lower Subansiri district, having two cabinet ministers, is a privileged one and all party leaders and workers should work together for the victory of the party,” he added.

Senior leader Kuru Tai, National Yuva Morcha secretary Nani Opo and others also spoke.