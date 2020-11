JENGGING, Nov 23: The East Siang unit of the Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU) provided facemasks and hand sanitizers to Jengging (Upper Siang) EAC Philip Jerang.

The distribution was a part of the union’s district tour to create awareness about Covid-19 at grassroots level, the union said.

The team was led by AdiSU’s East Siang unit president Kangir Jamoh and AdiSU’s (apex) spokesperson Nongku Aje.

The Jengging administration appreciated the team for providing the items. (DIPRO)