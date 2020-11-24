Draw of lots for women reservation held

TATO, Nov 23: The draw of lots for women reservation in the upcoming panchayat election was conducted for zilla parishad members (ZPM), gram panchayat (GP) chairperson and gram panchayat members (GPM) under the initiative of DPDO Gamtum Padu at the DC office here in Shi-Yomi district on 22 November.

Out of the four ZPM seats and 39 GPM seats in the zilla parishad constituencies, IBA-Pidi was reserved as the lone woman ZPM seat through the draw of lots. Twelve chairpersons of GP and the rest of the GPs were also selected through the draw of lots.

DC (in-charge) Bairo Sorum, ROs Sadung Gyadu and Dr Honjon Perme, Mechuka AERO Ojing Talom, HoDs, and members of political parties witnessed the draw. (DIPRO)