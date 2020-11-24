UPLABDH App for citizen grievances, utility services

ITANAGAR, Nov 23: A meeting was convened in the chamber of Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom on Monday, wherein officers of the State Remote Sensing Application Centre (SRSAC) briefed about the ‘UPLABDH’ app, a software application that provides a platform to the citizens to register their grievances and access various utility services.

IT Expert from the SRSAC, Timothy Nina Dulom presented a brief of the services available in the app and more probable services that are expected to be added to it.

He also sought feedback from others to make it more user-friendly.

Timothy informed that the software has already been designed and is ready for use.

“Once launched, citizens will be able to access the various utility services registered with the app, like electricity, water, sanitation, etc. They shall pay electricity and water bills through this app. It shall be linked with various portals of the departments of power, PHE and IMC,” he informed.

Citizens can also upload pictures of garbage to be lifted, electrical faults to be repaired and other public-utility services which can be monitored by them.

The app is expected to improve the interface between the public and government departments/ service providers with the click of a button. The citizen app can be downloaded from the Google store and used for registering complaints about various services.

The district administration and other line departments can also monitor grievances through the dashboard and also check the status of the issue.

Private vendors like plumbers, electricians, TV/ fridge/ AC repairers can also be booked online through the portal.

Locations of important places like the post office, banks, hospitals, offices etc within the ICR have been mapped with the portal for easy access of citizens.

The DC asked the SRSAC to ensure proper distribution of work amongst the departments registered to ensure faster execution of work.

He hoped that once launched, it will make it easier for people to access services as it will link various departments to the app.

The DC also asked the officers of SRSAC to work on some minor modifications prior to its launch.

He also directed e-governance officer Neelam Serra to oversee the project for its successful implementation.

Among others, ADC Talom Dupak, SDO Sangeeta Yirang, Commissioner IMC Cheechung Chukhu, EE (IMC) Tadar Tarang, EE (Power) Nlg Taying Janu, AE( Power) Itanagar T Gongo and others attended the meeting. (DIPRO)