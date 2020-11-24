Longding DA meets with representatives of political parties

LONGDING, Nov 23: The Longding district administration held a meeting with representatives of all the political parties to discuss on the modalities of the upcoming Panchayati Raj Elections, here at the DC’s office on Monday.

At the onset, Circle Officer Gyamar Amte briefed about the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and the dos and don’ts in the election.

Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego spoke on the importance of free and fair election in a democracy as he urged political parties to follow the MCC.

Lego also cautioned the political parties to abstain from “any kind of violence and to participate in the election in a peaceful manner to strengthen the thread of democracy.”

The meeting ended with an interactive session, wherein participants clarified their doubts. (DIPRO)