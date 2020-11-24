Women farmers trained

NAMSAI, Nov 23: Twenty-nine women farmers participated in a training programme on ‘Capacity building under seed village’ along with ‘Mushroom cultivation, kitchen gardening and demonstration apiary-cum-rapeseed’ for the CRPs of ArSRLM on Monday.

During the programme, organized by the Namsai KVK, plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal discussed “the importance, concept and features of seed village.” She also demonstrated the cultivation practice of oyster mushroom at the KVK’s farm.

KVK Head Dr Debasis Sasmal explained the importance of honeybee rearing and encouraged the trainees to adopt organic farming along with rapeseed/mustard cultivation to improve pollination and get more yield.