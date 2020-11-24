Trg and internship prog underway

PASIGHAT, Nov 23: The RKVY-RAFTAAR agribusiness incubator based in the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district launched an agripreneurship orientation programme and seed stage funding, and virtually inaugurated a two-month ‘training-cum-internship programme’ on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by CHF Dean Dr BN Hazarika in the presence of PI-CEO of the project, Dr AS Mailappa, all domain coordinating Co-PIs, the business team and the incubatees. Dr Hazarika congratulated the selected incubatees and wished them success in their endeavours.

The PI-CEO of project highlighted the activities that will be taken up during the two-month incubation period from 23 November, 2020 to 22 January, 2021. He said that all kinds of technical assistance would be provided by the respective domain coordinating co-PIs, and the business team led by the assistant manager would be taking the responsibility of all business aspects.