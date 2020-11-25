Training on e-POS held

KHONSA, Nov 24: Sixty fair price shop (FPS) dealers and owners participated in a two-day training programme on e-POS machine operating system for implementation of the ‘One nation, one ration card’ initiative, conducted by the food & civil supplies department here in Tirap district on 23 and 24 November.

Tirap DFCSO N Songtheng highlighted the importance of the training and said that the distribution of NFSA’13 PDS rice through the e-POS machine will start from December this year.

“As per directive received from the government, the beneficiaries will have to collect their entitlement monthly, and in e-POS machine there is no provision for issue of rice in backlog or in advance,” Songtheng said.

Resource person Millo Grayu imparted training on e-POS machine operating system through a PowerPoint presentation. Songtheng later distributed e-POS machines among the trainees. (DIPRO)