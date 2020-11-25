Merit will be only criterion for recruitment in govt jobs: Tako

[ Ravi Kumar ]

ITANAGAR, Nov 24: “Merit will be the only criterion for recruitment in government jobs,” said Tali MLA Jikke Tako.

Addressing a gathering of civil service aspirants from his constituency who have qualified for the mains of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examinations during a ‘career counselling programme’ held here on Tuesday, Tako said the state government is committed to ensure merit-based recruitment in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Unlike the past, the MLA said, the government is committed to root out the use of money in recruitment for government jobs.

“It is an excellent opportunity for qualified unemployed youths to prepare and sit for competitive examinations,” he said.

Congratulating the qualifiers, he asked them to study hard and maintain discipline to succeed in life. He also asked them to believe in their capabilities.

The MLA he would sponsor the coaching of the aspirants for the mains examination after the panchayat polls are over. He also assured to promote meritorious students of his constituency “in building human resources.”

Tali ADC Kipa Raja said the civil service is one of the best platforms to serve the people.

“It is one of the most satisfying careers if one is not here to earn but to serve the society,” he said.

Tagru Tatu, Lindum Tassar, Moi Oru, Dai Tami, Dai Bate and Pinkey Veo Jiknia were felicitated on the occasion.

Among others, Balijan EAC Marchina Boria Tagru and Tali CO Jina Bagang were also present.