NBCC appeals for clean election campaign

ITANAGAR, Nov 25: The Nyishi Baptist Church Council (NBCC) has appealed to all to maintain a clean election campaign.

It especially called on those who have signed ‘pledge cards’ “not to indulge in any form of corruption during any election for the peace and prosperity of the government and the state.”

The NBCC also appealed to all the range pastors and churches to continually abide by the clean election campaign guidelines by “not giving and taking bribes, honouring the freedom of choice, to not force anyone or be forced by collective decision of clan, family, sector, village, area, clubs etc to caste vote for a candidate by keeping their voting a personal matter.”

The NBCC appealed to all to exercise their adult franchise with a clear conscience for peaceful Panchayat and Municipal elections 2020.