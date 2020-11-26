Low-key Chalo Loku celebrations in Tirap

KHONSA, Nov 25: The Nocte community of Tirap district celebrated Chalo Loku festival in a low-key manner owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival was organized at Rangsom Hum (Nocte Temple) here.

The celebration started with beating of traditional log drum, locally known as thamthoot, which was led by paramount chief of Borduria Wanglin Lowangdong, in the presence of Tirap DC Taro Mize, ADC (HQs) Kretkam Tikhak, EAC Hakresha Kri, chiefs, GBs, general public and members of the organizing committee.

Rantam ritual (offering to almighty Rang) for peace, bumper harvest and prosperity of every human being was performed by the elders of the community at Chaam (Taam).

Extending festival greetings to the people, Lowangdong appealed to the Noctes to be united to preserve and promote aged-old cultural heritage of the community, including traditional ornaments.

The chief also said that he will build a museum cum library at Borduria.

Tirap Deputy Commissioner Taro Mize also attended the festival celebration and extended his Chalo Loku greetings to the people of Nocte community in particular and Tirapians in general.

Earlier, festival organizing committee president Gulley Sumnyan said that Chalo Loku is one of the important festivals of the Nocte community, but the festival could not be celebrated in a grand way like previous years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To mark the festival, the DC, ADC and Lowangdong planted pine saplings in the Rangsom Hum campus. Special cultural programme was performed by Manlang Agi and Toangi Agi.

Nocte Women Association chairperson Chasoam Wangchadong, villagers and public leaders from various villages attended the festival. (DIPRO)