JD (U) serves show cause notices to MLAs

[Staff Reporter]

ITANAGAR, Nov 26: Show cause notices have been issued to three sitting MLAs of the Janata Dal (United) for anti-party activities by JD (U) state president Ruhi Tagung.

MLAs Dongru Siongju (Bomdila), Dorjee Wangdi Karma (Rupa-Kalaktang) and Kanggong Taku (Mariyang-Geku) have been served 14-day show cause notices and put under suspension by the party president.

Addressing reporters here on Thursday, Tagung said, “The JD (U) had secured seven seats in the 2019 assembly elections and selected Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso as the leader of the legislature party. However, we have received news from the assembly that six MLAs of the party have elected Rumgong MLA Talem Taboh as the new party leader without the knowledge of or in consultation with the state president and the present legislature leader.”

“The state JD (U) considers this as an anti-party activity. Besides, three MLAs did not conduct the membership drives that were asked of them,” he added.

Sources claimed that the six MLAs are merging with the BJP. The merging process has been initiated and is awaiting approval of the national president of the BJP, it is learnt.

However, Tagung said, “The JD (U) is an alliance of the BJP. We are the same family. Why will the BJP take our members? My current concern is that the six members have elected another party leader when we already have one.”

The JD (U) also announced the names of eight candidates in the first phase for the upcoming election to the Itanagar Municipal Corporation.

They are Gora Tallang (Ward No 3), Tayar Kassa (Ward No 7), Ruhi Tugung (Ward No 8), Pakyum Yana (Ward No 9), Khyoda Boni (Ward No 12), Tamuk Tagiang (Ward No 13), Kipa Sopin (Ward No 14) and Tai Tasung (Ward No 20).