ACA mourns death of promising cricketer

ITANAGAR, Nov 30: The Arunachal Cricket Association (ACA) has deeply mourned the premature death of promising cricket player Tadar Thomas on 27 November.

Wicketkeeper-cum-batsman Thomas had played for the state in the U-16 (2017-18), U-19 (2018-19) and U-19 (2019-20) categories, and had applied for U-23 for the 2020-21 session, the ACA informed.

He was popularly called ‘Buru’ by his friends and was loved by his teammates.

“Born in 2003, Thomas was an active and smart cricketer from the Kurung Kumey District Cricket Association. In his demise, the ACA has lost a smart and promising wicketkeeper and batsman,” said ACA secretary Kabak Geda in a condolence message to Thomas’ parents.

Geda offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.