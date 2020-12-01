Mountain states to come together for 9th SMDS

DEHRADUN, Nov 30: The 9th sustainable mountain development summit (SMDS) and the third Indian Himalayan youth summit will be held from 11 to 14 December and from 8 to 9 December, respectively.

The theme for this year is ‘Emerging pathways for building a resilient post-Covid-19 mountain economy – adaptation, innovation and acceleration’.

The summit will bring together policymakers, think tanks, government representatives, experts, academicians, practitioners, NGOs and students.

The mountain legislators’ meet, a key feature of the SMDS, will also be held during the summit. Discussions will centre around the pandemic and vaccine availability and the future of tourism in the mountains.

The summit will witness participation of delegates from all the 10 mountain states, two union territories and two hill districts of West Bengal that constitute the Indian Himalayan region.

These flagship events are held annually, and this year the SMDS is being held in the virtual mode.

The 9th SMDS is being hosted by the state chapter of the Integrated Mountain Initiative, the sustainable development forum here in Uttarakhand.