Society felicitates APPSCCE [mains] qualifiers

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Nov 30: The Boring Olung Welfare Society (BOWS) has honoured the meritorious students of the Siang belt who have qualified for the mains of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE).

The society awarded Rs 10,000 each to nine qualifiers as a token of encouragement in a simple function held here in East Siang district on Sunday.

The society’s president, Taja Gamoh said it was a maiden effort of the society to encourage the civil service aspirants of their community. He expressed hope that their success would inspire other students to follow their path.

BOWS secretary-general Oni Ezing gave the candidates some useful tips to achieve success in the civil service examinations.