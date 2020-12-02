Central team visits Kabu village

AALO, Dec 1: A team of officers from the union tourism ministry visited Kabu village in West Siang district, besides East Siang and Shi-Yomi districts, from 27 to 30 November.

The team, comprising Joint Director General Meenakshi Mehta and Assistant Director Generals Bharati Sharma and Rangarajan Parthasarthy, was accompanied by Tourism Secretary Sadhana Deori and Abor Country Travel & Expeditions director Oken Tayeng.

The team interacted with the villagers of Kabu on issues like culture, food habits, village economy and lifestyle, and took part in the preparation of local beer. The team was appreciative of the simple tribal life and the cleanliness around the village.

“These places are beautiful and have rich potential in the days to come from tourist perspective,” they said. (DIPRO)