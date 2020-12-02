APWWS expresses concern at rising crimes against women and children

ITANAGAR, Dec 1: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has expressed concern at the rising cases of crimes against women and children in the state.

Reacting to the killing of a woman in Nilling in Upper Subansiri district last Friday by one Babul Noroh of Laluk in Assam, it said that the safety of women must be ensured and that can happen only when the authorities take prompt action.

As per police reports, the woman was killed on Friday while trying to fight off Noroh, who was trying to sexually assault her.

Noroh has since been arrested.

“A methodology needs to be developed to check such crimes by migrant workers. Rapid urbanization and development must go hand in hand with the safety of the citizens,” the APWWS said, adding that the government must chalk out a modality to check such crimes.

Extending condolences to the bereaved family, the society said that such criminals must not be enlarged on bail and exemplary punishment should be given to them.

Meanwhile, Daporijo APWWS branch secretary Yabom Lida Yodak contacted Upper Subansiri SP Taru Gusar and Daporijo police station OC Gejum Basar, and enquired about the case.

The APWWS has commended the Daporijo police for promptly arresting the accused.