CS reviews Covid-19 vaccination preparedness in state

ITANAGAR, Dec 2: As the Centre has asked states for constituting committees for coordination and overseeing Covid-19 vaccination drive, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has asked all the deputy commissioners (DCs) to prepare Covid-19 district micro plan and constitute task forces on immunization at district and block levels for successful implementation.

Kumar requested the DCs to oversee the preparedness of the logistics, augmentation of cold chain, and other facilities in their respective district in a time-bound manner as Covid-19 vaccine is round the corner.

“Any shortcomings and challenges may be communicated to the state headquarters,” he said.

Kumar on Wednesday has taken stock of the Covid-19 vaccination preparedness in a virtual meeting with Commissioner to Chief Minister Sonam Chombey, Home Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, Health & Family Welfare Secretary P Partibhan, all the DCs and DMOs, senior officers of the Health and Family Welfare department and IPR Dy Director Denhang Bosai at the civil secretariat here, according to a government release.

The chief secretary further told them to roll out an effective IEC campaign to address the threats of disinformation, doubts, anti-vaccine lobby, and rumours about the vaccine.

As per priority plan of the Government of India, vaccination administration is likely to take place in phase-manner, and in the first phase, it (vaccine) will be administered to healthcare providers and workers of both public and private sectors, including the Anganwadi Workers, ICDS supervisors, CDPOs in the state, the release said.

The time of launch, brand of vaccine, and dosing of vaccine have not yet been communicated by the Government of India, it added.