Man shot dead in Changlang

Staff Reporter

CHANGLANG, Dec 2: One Hangnang Pangtha (31) of Jongji Havi village under Changlang district was shot and killed at Nadipar area in Changlang town here between 10 to 10:30 pm on Tuesday last by unknown ultras.

According to reports, Pangtha, a former cadre of the NSCN (KK) was sitting with his friends at his home when four unknown people entered his home and took him outside. They shot and killed him with an AK-47 gun.

Changlang Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo on Wednesday informed The Arunachal Times that “no one has been able to identify the killers so far but an investigation is currently on.”

“Pangtha was earlier a member of the NSCN (R) and he had later joined the NSCN (KK). He was earlier arrested on 9 May, 2020 at Khimiyang and later released on bail. Since then he was staying with his family at his village. He had come to Changlang town on Tuesday,” he added.

The SP further stated that Pangtha’s body has been handed over to his family after completion of post mortem on Wednesday.