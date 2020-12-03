RGU signs MoU with GBPNIHE

RONO HILLS, Dec 2: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (GBPNIHE), Almora, Uttarakhand for collaborative researches in the areas of mutual interests.

“The basic purpose of the MoU is to provide research opportunities to the students and researchers of both the organizations for joint research, seminars, conferences, academic workshops, publications, etc,” said an RGU release.

The two organizations will work closely towards generating appropriately trained manpower in areas of competences.

The MoU, which will remain effective up to 1 December, 2030, aims at providing new avenues for access, sharing and developing technical know-how between the two organisations initially for the next 10 years, the release said.

RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha termed the inking of the MoU a welcoming step towards achieving academic heights on mutually benefitting parameters for both the parties.

Earlier, RGU Joint Registrar (Academic & Conference) Dr David Pertin while presenting the MoU mentioned that the joint venture will be academically very viable, especially in terms of extending avenues to the scholars particularly who are on to research in the field of Life Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Basic Sciences, Social Sciences and Technology.

The scholars will be benefitted with internship opportunities also, he said.

The MoU was signed by RGU’s Registrar Dr Nabam Tadar Rikam and Director of GBPNIHE Dr Ranbeer Singh Rawal in the presence of the RGU’s vice-chancellor and other officers from the two organizations.