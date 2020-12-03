ITANAGAR, Dec 2: One day workshop cum hands-on training for zookeepers with the theme ‘Zookeepers: roles, responsibilities and duties’ was held here at the Biological Park on Tuesday.

Attending as a resource person, Dr Jahan Ahmed of College of Veterinary Science Khanapara, Guwahati delivered a lecture and shared his decades of field experiences in wildlife conservation.

In his speech, Director of the Biological Park Itanagar, Joram Dopum said, “Without these honest, sincere and dedicated animal keepers, we cannot run our zoos.”

Zoo Veterinary Officer Dr Sorang Tadap delivered a lecture on ‘Zookeepers diary’ mandated by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) of India for smooth functioning and management of every Indian zoo.

Zoo keepers/ animal keepers are important personnel in zoo management and they are usually responsible for the feeding and daily care of the animals, including diet, health, scientific research, public education, awareness and conservation.

Curator of the zoo, Raya Flago in his address said the zookeepers are equally powerful to report, cease and arrest any kind of illegal activities carried out by the visitors inside the zoo, like teasing, feeding, poking etc under The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The programme concluded with the distribution of certificates to all the participants.