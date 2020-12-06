Power secy visits Subansiri Lower HEP

ITANAGAR, 5 Dec: Union Power Secretary Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, along with Arunachal Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, NHPC CMD AK Singh, Union Joint Secretary (Hydro) Tanmay Kumar, the state’s Power Commissioner PS Lokhande and NHPC Director (Projects) Ratish Kumar visited the NHPC’s Subansiri Lower hydroelectric project (HEP) on 4 December.

During the visit, Sahai also inaugurated the “restart of the power house works,” according to a release from the NHPC.

The secretary also reviewed the ongoing construction activities at different sites of the project. Representatives of major work contractors briefed him on “the quantum of construction activities at individual fronts,” the release added.

Later in the day, the NHPC CMD briefed Sahai on the various construction activities involved in the project and the downstream river protection works undertaken by the NHPC.

He gave assurance that the project would be commissioned by March 2022.

Sahai advised the employees to “work with maximum zeal to complete the project as per schedule.”

He also visited an exhibition organized by the farmers-producers companies that are registered for livelihood interventions initiated by the NHPC in the fields of piggery, sericulture and handloom.

The visiting dignitaries commended the efforts and initiatives of the NHPC for the people living in the downstream areas.