Trg for panchayat election held

KOLORIANG, 7 Dec: A block level ‘master trainer programme’ was held at the DC’s conference hall in Malapu here in Kurung Kumey district in connection with the upcoming panchayat election.

DC Kento Riba, who chaired the programme, spoke about the essential guidelines to be followed while conducting the election in the district. He advised the master trainers to teach the presiding and polling teams to ensure a free and fair election.

ADC (HQ) Nighee Bengia also spoke.

All master trainers of the district attended the training programme. (DIPRO)