Online faculty development prog on electric vehicles underway

NIRJULI, 7 Dec: Altogether 185 participants from AICTE-approved institutes all over the country are participating in a weeklong ‘online faculty development programme on electric vehicles’, which began at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) here on Monday.

During the inaugural function of the programme, being organized under the aegis of the AICTE Training and Learning Academy, New Delhi, NERIST Student Affairs Dean Prof P Lingfa spoke on the significance of electric vehicles and their future in India.

NERIST Electrical Engineering Department Head Prof SK Bhagat spoke about the electrical engineering department, while NERIST Director (in-charge) Prof M Muralidhar acknowledged the contribution of the current AICTE chairman in the development of the NERIST in its early days.

The NERIST’s Electrical Engineering Department Assistant Professor P Devachandra Singh and Mechanical Engineering Department Professor Dr Santosh Tamang also spoke.