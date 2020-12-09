RSS chief Bhagwat makes hush-hush visit

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, 8 Dec: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reached here on Monday evening on a three-day visit. The visit is being kept secret by the RSS, with no media interactions and no prior information about the visit. Bhagwat is staying at the RSS headquarters, Seva Dham, here.

According to sources, on Tuesday Bhagwat held a meeting with senior RSS figures from across Arunachal. The agenda of the meeting was not shared with anyone, but it is believed that the activities of the RSS in the state were reviewed.

“Only senior figures were allowed in the meeting,” said an RSS worker.

The visit assumes significance in the wake of the recent Tawang church issue and the demand of groups supporting the right wing ideology for cancellation of the ST status of tribal Christians of the state.

In the evening, Chief Minister Pema Khandu visited the RSS headquarters to meet Bhagwat. In a tweet, the CM said, “An honour to meet Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Dr MohanBhagwat Ji. Felt enriched and invigorated by his blessings and kind margdarshan.”

Bhagwat will leave on Wednesday. He is expected to visit Manipur next.