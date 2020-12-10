DC emphasizes the importance of educating girl child

DAMBUK, 9 Dec: Lower Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner KN Damo stressed on the importance of educating the girl child and the woman’s role in the family and the society.

Attending the inaugural programme of a workshop on digital literacy training and awareness on menstrual hygiene management under ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ mission at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya here on Tuesday, Damo said educating the girl child is most important in today’s society, and assured the gathering to support all women and child-related issues.

The DC also launched the campaign for ‘plastic-free district’ under the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, and sought the support of all to make the campaign a success. He also emphasized on organic farming in the district.

ICDS Deputy Director GA Perying highlighted the purpose of the workshop and about the activities carried out in the last two years under BBBP, Roing.

Dambuk CDPO Olam Saroh also spoke.

Sanitary napkins, facemasks, teaching kits and certificates of participation were also distributed among the participants by the ICDS deputy director.

The programme ended on Wednesday with the digital entrepreneur training for SHG conducted at DCPU.

Eighty-two participants attended both the programmes, which was organized by the ICDS cell of the Women and Child Development Department.