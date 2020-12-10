AACWA lodges complaint against nodal depts

ITANAGAR, 9 Dec: The All Arunachal Contractors Welfare Association (AACWA) has lodged a complaint against all nodal departments for ‘causing inordinate delay in releasing fund to the work executing departments.’

The AACWA, in its complaint letter to the chief secretary on Wednesday, said that

none of the nodal departments are complying with the directives of the principal secretary (Finance) issued through office memorandum (dated 11 Nov, 2020) to ensure release of fund to the executing agencies.

Executing departments have been asked to submit work progress report when they approach the nodal departments for release of fund, the AACWA claimed.

The association also said that the government should take prompt action against those people with ‘malicious design’.