1st round of trg for PR poll officials begins in Tirap

DEOMALI, 10 Dec: The first round of presiding and polling officers’ training for the panchayati raj (PR) election started here and in Khonsa in Tirap district on Thursday.

Addressing the participants here, Tirap DC Taro Mize asked all the trainees to take advantage of the training, and cautioned against “lackadaisical attitude and biasness on the part of polling teams at any stage of electioneering.”

There will be three rounds of training for 116 polling and presiding officers from Deomali subdivision, and Wancha Rajkumar Government College Assistant Professor Taiwang Wangsa and Deomali GHSS PGT Chimkha Suayang are the master trainers.

In Khonsa, nodal officer Hakresha Kri appealed to all the presiding officers and polling officers to be proactive and sincere while discharging poll duties “as in local election all polling stations are sensitive and vulnerable.” He added that all 13 sector magistrates on poll duty must go through the presiding officer’s diary and handbook to ensure election proceedings as per the rules and regulations.

DIET lecturer AN Saha and BEO Nawang Lowang Medam are the resource persons of the training programme in Khonsa. (DIPRO)