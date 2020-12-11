PR poll preparedness in Miao completed

MAIO, 10 Dec: The preparation for the panchayati raj (PR) election in Miao, Kharsang, Namphai-I and Kharsang North zilla parishad and gram panchayat constituencies has been completed, Miao (Changlang) returning officer (RO) Fwwrman Brahma informed in a release on Thursday.

172 polling staffers, including security personnel will be deployed to conduct the panchayat election at 19 polling stations, and 4,269 electors are expected to exercise their franchise to elect five GPMs and two ZPMs, out of 139 GPM and four ZPM contesting candidates in the fray.

One ZPM from Kharsang and one ZPM from Kharsang North, and 31 GPMs from Miao, GPMs from Kharsang, 24 GPMs from Namphai-I and 47 GPMs from Kharsang North have been declared uncontested, the RO informed.