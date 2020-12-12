Contestants, officials briefed on duties and responsibilities

ITANAGAR, Dec 11: The deputy commissioners of Lohit and West Kameng districts on Friday briefed the contesting and nominated candidates and the officials engaged in the panchayati raj election on their duties and responsibilities for smooth conduct of the elections.

Chairing a meeting with the contesting and nominated candidates under the Tezu zilla parishad segment, Lohit DC Marge Sora asked them to strictly adhere to the model code of conduct (MCC).

EAC Jally Umpo briefed them on the MCC guidelines, the SOPs to be maintained amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and on election expenses.

DRDA PD Duyu Ribya, the circle officer and the Tezu DRRO also attended the meeting.

In Bomdila, West Kameng DC Karma Leki urged all sectoral-cum-special executive magistrates for the panchayati raj (PR) election to perform their assigned duties sincerely while maintaining the MCC guidelines till the completion of the election process.

He informed the trainees that almost all the polling stations within the district are accessible by vehicles.

He also informed that the election commission has made certain modification in the PR election process by “decentralizing the functions and process from district headquarters to all the returning officers’ level,” which he said “will help the whole PR election conduct with ease.”

MCC nodal officer Kesang Wangda briefed the trainees on their duties, power and functions.

Polling sectors will be allocated to the respective special executive magistrates (PR) after randomization by the central election observer (PR), he said.

Meanwhile, a DIPRO report stated that training for presiding and polling officers are being conducted in phases in West Siang district. The first phase of the training was conducted at Kamba on 10 December.

ADOs Yompe and Jarni Yomcha and CDPO Bahi Koyu imparted training on the dos and don’ts, handling of ballot boxes, Covid-19 related SOPs, and other election matters to all officials on election duty at Gumin Kiin on Friday. (DIPROs)