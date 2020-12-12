TRIHMS to institute academic excellence award in memory of Minoti Riba

NAHARLAGUN, 11 Dec: The Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences [TRIHMS] here will institute an annual award for academic excellence in memory of Minoti Riba, wife of former chief minister Tomo Riba.

The award, to be called the ‘Minoti Riba Prize for Academic Excellence in Anatomy’, is being instituted as desired by her family members, and will be awarded to an outstanding MBBS student in the anatomy department of the TRIHMS.

The prize will comprise a medal, a citation, and a cash award of Rs 30,000.

Handing over a letter of intent to the TRIHMS authorities in a simple function here on Friday, the family of late Riba committed to support the prize every year.

The members of the family stated that “this is not just a way of reciprocating the affection and regard that the TRIHMS community has for her, but also an initiative towards contributing to the institution in a humble manner.”

TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini recounted the long relationship that the erstwhile general hospital in Naharlagun had with late Minoti Riba and her husband, former chief minister Tomo Riba.

Thanking the family for the endowment, Dr Jini said that by donating her mortal remains on this date last year to the TRIHMS for research and education, late Riba had made a very meaningful sacrifice.

He called upon the people of the state to come forward and institute more such endowments, “which will go a long way in motivating and supporting academic excellence amongst the students.”

Earlier, the family members of late Minoti Riba handed over sets of monogrammed bed linen to Dr Jini and TRIHMS Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Hage Ambing for the TRIHMS as well as for the dedicated Covid hospital in Chimpu.

Heads of departments, faculty members and administrative officials of the TRIHMS attended the function.