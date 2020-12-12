Rly board chairman assures early completion of bridge over Pachin river

NEW DELHI, 11 Dec: Railway Board Chairman Vinod Yadav assured to personally intervene for early completion of the steel superstructure bridge over the Pachin river that will connect the Naharlagun railway station with NH 415 via Lekhi village.

Yadav gave the assurance to Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia during a meeting at the former’s office here on Friday.

During the meeting, Rebia impressed upon Yadav the need for early completion of the bridge to minimize the ever-growing traffic congestion in Naharlagun.

In this regard, a representation was also handed over to the railway board chairman by Rebia.