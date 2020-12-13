Big boost to Arunachal’s telecom sector as Centre approves USOF scheme for providing mobile coverage

NEW DELHI, Dec 12: The union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for a universal service obligation fund (USOF) scheme for providing mobile coverage in Arunachal and two districts of Assam under the comprehensive telecom development plan for the Northeast region.

The project envisages providing mobile coverage to 2,374 uncovered villages – 1,683 in Arunachal and 691 in the two districts of Assam – at an estimated cost of implementation of about Rs 2,029 crore, including operational expenses, for five years.

The project is targeted to be completed by December 2022.

The work related to provision of 4G mobile services in identified uncovered villages will be awarded through open competitive bidding, as per the extant USOF procedures.

Providing mobile services in the remote and difficult uncovered areas of Arunachal will enhance digital connectivity, facilitate learning, help in dissemination of information and knowledge, upgrade skills, help manage disasters, aid in e-governance initiatives, etc, fulfilling the objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. (PIB)