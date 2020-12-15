CM suggests strengthening APPSC’s mgmt for conducting recruitment exams

ITANAGAR, 14 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu suggested that the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) strengthen its management for conducting recruitment exams “with utmost transparency, fairness and upholding the principle of merit.”

He said this on Monday during a meeting with members of the APPSC to discuss strengthening the state’s highest recruiting constitutional body.

APPSC Chairman Nipo Nabam submitted that manpower and infrastructural requirements of the commission need to be addressed for enhancing its efficiency and efficacy.

Khandu gave assurance that all required resources would be provided for strengthening the commission. He said the grievances of the commission, if any, would be addressed without any delay.

The CM also said that the state government is always ready to support the commission in making all recruitment exams foolproof.

The meeting also concluded that the physical tests conducted during the recruitment of police personnel need to be revisited. It was suggested that the presence of doctors and military personnel during physical evaluation tests should be made mandatory.

The chief minister has been holding similar meetings with the APPSC on a regular basis to help ease the evolving issues that may hamper the functioning of the commission.

“When it comes to fair recruitment, transparency and impartiality, we cannot take any chance with regard to the APPSC. Today’s educated youths look up to it with great expectations,” Khandu said. (CM’s PR Cell)