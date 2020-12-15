Contractors urge govt to lift ban on entry of public vehicles to state secretariat

ITANAGAR, 14 Dec: The All Arunachal Contractors’ Welfare Association has appealed to the state government to lift the ban on the entry of public vehicles with entry passes into the civil secretariat complex as “the Covid-19 situation in the state is becoming normal.”

In a letter to the chief secretary, the association said that due to the restriction imposed, the public coming to the civil secretariat on various official works have to park their vehicles on the roadside, which causes traffic problem on the highway.

It also said that the restriction should be lifted keeping in view the coming panchayat and urban body elections.