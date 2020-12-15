Tai Khamtis welcome traditional new year

[ Indrajit Tingwa ]

NAMSAI, 14 Dec: The Tai Khamti tribe of Arunachal welcomed its traditional new year, Poi Pee Mau Tai 2115, as per the lunar calendar, here in Namsai district on Monday.

The traditional new year commences from 15 December.

The event began with the hoisting of the universal Tai flag by Tai Khamti chief Chowpha Honmoung and Chow Khanseng Namchoom and rendition of the festival song.

Owing to the pandemic, the event was organized in a low-key

manner at the Chaupha Planglung Hochayan, the heritage hall at the Poi Pee Mau ground here.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended best wishes to the people on the occasion of Poi Pee Mau.

“I greet my Khampti brothers and sisters across the world on the dawn of their new year. Let this Poi Pee Mau usher a fresh era of socio-cultural development and wellbeing of all mankind,” the CM said in a message.

Earlier, Buddhist monks chanted prayers for universal peace and protection from the Covid-19 pandemic. Prayers and dhamma chanting were also performed by the monks, who blessed the recent APPSCCE prelims qualifiers from the community.

Mitali Namchoom, the first IAS officer from the community, also held an interactive session with the qualifiers and gave useful tips and encouragement.

Wishing everyone on the eve of the Tai new year, Tai Khamti Development Society president Chow Siharaja Chautang said that this new year was being celebrated on a spiritual note with prayers and wishes for a better new year due to the pandemic.

In the evening, a cultural programme was organized.