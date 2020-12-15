Mossang overseeing security arrangement in Vijaynagar; Gorkhas seek protection

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 14 Dec: Local MLA and UD Minister Kamlung Mossang is overseeing the security arrangements in Vijaynagar in Changlang district in the wake of the recent violence that occurred there.

Since 11 December, Mossang has been persistently appealing to the people of the valley to respect the rule of law and maintain peace and tranquillity. In Vijaynagar, the minister assured that the state government is committed to protect the Gorkha settlers from any threat.

Meanwhile, in a press conference held here on Monday, the executive members of the Vijaynagar Gorkha Students’ Union appealed to the state government to “come clean” and provide them protection by enhancing security in Vijaynagar.

“Our people in Vijaynagar are deeply hurt and scared. Our parents and grandparents have sacrificed their lives for the nation and the trend continues. We are deeply hurt by the way we are being treated. We need protection, protection and protection,” Ruksa Limbu, Kavita Gurung, and Avinash Limbu said.

The Changlang district administration has promulgated Section 144 CrPC throughout the Vijaynagar administrative circle, banning public gathering of five or more persons.

On Monday, Deputy Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav appealed to all community leaders of Vijaynagar circle to let peace prevail, and said that youths should abide by the law.

“All issues can be resolved by talks and discussions and the district administration will protect the interests of all our citizens,” the DC stated in a release, adding that those who indulge in violence will be dealt with sternly, in accordance with the law.

Appealing to the youths and public leaders of Vijaynagar to abide by the government orders and the Covid-19 restrictions, the Changlang district administration has invited all stakeholders “for constructive discussion for a common peaceful future,” the press release added.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the administration has received input from local sources that the All Yobin Students’ Union is planning to stage a rally in Vijaynagar circle on 15 December.