ATMA functionaries seek salaries

ITANAGAR, 15 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh ATMA Staff Association has requested the state’s ATMA nodal officer to release the salaries of the ATMA functionaries within this month, stating that it would otherwise be left with no choice but to resort to “democratic movement at the ATMA directorate.”

In a representation to the nodal officer, the association said that the ATMA functionaries have not received their salaries since February this year.

“Already 11 months have passed, still there is no scope of getting emolument, (and) we ATMA functionaries are delivering continuous service to needy farmers all over the state,” it said, adding that the ATMA functionaries are facing untold misery and further delay in disbursement of their honorariums could lead to “more chaos to the ATMA fraternity.”