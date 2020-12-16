Union condemns rape of minor

ITANAGAR, 15 Dec: The Wancho Students’ Union has condemned the alleged rape of a minor by one Janjam Wangsu and appealed to the authorities to take immediate action against the culprit as per the provisions of the law.

Stating that “the unprecedented event has shocked the whole community,” the union called on the society to extend support to the child and ensure that she gets justice.

“Such activities are totally against the nature of the customary law system of the land in the court of the executive council

under the council system of the Wancho society. It is our foremost duty to bring forth the incident in black and white with certain punishment to stop crimes against women and to protect the girl child from such evil practices,” it said, and sought early justice from the competent authorities.