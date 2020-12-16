RGU to conduct national e-conclave on Vijay Divas

RONO HILLS, 15 Dec: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here is observing Vijay Divas (Victory Day) on 16 December by organizing different events.

To mark the occasion, a ceremonial paying of homage to the martyrs will be conducted at the site of ‘Wall of Heroes’.

Further, the departments of social work and sociology are jointly organizing an online virtual e-conclave on the theme ‘Valour of Indian armed forces and ending the genocide by the Pakistan Army in Bangladesh on 16 December, 1971: Socio- political ramifications in South Asia’.

“The national e-conclave will be aimed at directly benefitting academia, researchers, students, NCC cadets and armed forces personnel through informative, brainstorming, insightful and thought-provoking deliberations by leading professionals of the Indian armed forces,” the university informed in a release.