Governor exhorts younger generations to draw lessons from 1971 war

ITANAGAR, 16 Dec: Governor BD Mishra called upon the younger generation to draw lessons from the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which the Indian army fought with great valour.

Participating in an e-conclave on the historic 1971 Indo-Pak war, organized by the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) virtually on the occasion of ‘Vijay Diwas’ on Wednesday, Mishra said that “for India to become a stronger nation there must be

strong political will and leadership, coupled with full defence preparedness for armed forces to thwart any eventuality.”

The governor welcomed the free hand given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defence forces in countering the recent misadventures by Pakistan and China on the borders.

Giving an insight of the war and atrocities by the Pakistani Army on Bangladeshi civilians, he shared the narratives of the 13-day war, which had a huge impact on the political and socio-economic affairs in South East Asia.

Going down memory lane, the governor gave a vivid picture of the Indo-Pak war of 1971 in which he participated.

He said that the success of the war was due to the freehand given to the army by the political leadership, adequate preparation time for the war and led by one of India’s best military commander, General Sam Manekshaw.

Mishra said the purpose of the conclave is to recognize the supreme sacrifice of the brave personnel of armed forces in the 1971 war and to remind the younger generations of their duty in national defence and nation-building.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his deliberation said that the 1971 Indo-Pak war was one of the biggest victories ever of the Indian Army.

Highlighting the bonhomie between the Indian Armed forces and the people of Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu said that the state has displayed the best civil – Army relation in the entire nation.

Sharing the importance of the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that there could be no better way of heralding the spirit of ‘New India’, than recalling one of the nation’s finest wins, a testament to its military prowess and superiority.

Air Marshal (Retd) Pranab Kumar Barbora, shared his observation as a newly commissioned fighter pilot stationed at Air Force Station, Tezpur during the war.

Lt General R P Kalita, General Officer Commanding of three Corps, in his keynote address, highlighted the key role of the Indian Army in the 13-day Indo-Pak war and recalled the exceptional personal valour and sacrifice of some personnel of the force.

The theme of the e-conclave was ‘Recalling the Valour of Indian Armed Forces and ending the genocide by the Pakistan Army in Bangladesh on 16th December, 1971’. (Raj Bhavan)