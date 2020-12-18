APSCPCR seeks speedy investigation in alleged rape of school girl

ITANAGAR, 17 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has taken suo moto cognizance of the incident of the rape of a 14-year-old minor girl allegedly by one Bini Tegi, the principal of Green Hills School in Raga, Kamle district on 12 December and requested a speedy investigation from the police.

While condemning the incident, APSCPCR Chairperson Gumri Ringu and members of the APSCPCR requested that the superintendent of police expedite the investigation and book the culprit under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act.

The commission sought exemplary punishment for the culprit and asked the SP to ensure that the school is not allowed to function till the issue is solved.

The status report, along with updated information in this regard has also been sought from the SP.

Further, the APSCPCR requested the child welfare committee in Raga to move the concerned authority for providing immediate financial assistance or compensation to the victim under the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011 as a relief measure.