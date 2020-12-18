CS holds meeting with DCs, emphasises on UCs and vaccination

ITANAGAR, 17 Dec: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar held a meeting with all the deputy commissioners of the districts to take stock of issues related to health, panchayati raj, land management, and planning departments.

It was informed that the Covid-19 Vaccine will most likely reach the state in January 2021.

The chief secretary reviewed the status of preparedness of the districts in this regard and asked the deputy commissioners to monitor the availability of cold chains and availability of instruments in the districts.

He asked them to go through all the protocols of the preparedness for the vaccine and to ensure successful vaccination in the state.

He recalled that Arunachal Pradesh won the India Today State of the States Award 2020 award for ‘Leading small state in fight against Covid-19’.

“The way you all were working in the past nine months; continue the same tempo,” he said to the deputy commissioners while complimenting their contribution in curbing the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Highlighting the importance of road connectivity, the chief secretary also directed the DCs to expedite land acquisition cases pertaining to defence, BRTF, NHIDCL, and ITBP.

He further asked them to expedite submission of utilization certificates (UCs) of border area development projects, north east council, non-lapsable central pool of resources, state infrastructure development fund, North East special infrastructure development scheme, rural infrastructure development fund and other central sponsored schemes.

The CS, emphasizing on timely submission of UCs, said that submission is important in order to claim the next instalment of the projects and thereby ensure that the developmental activities do not suffer.

The video conference was also attended by Land Management and Planning Commissioner PS Lokhande and Health & Family Welfare Secretary P Partibhan at the CS conference hall here. (CS PR Cell)