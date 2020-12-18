RGU VC releases book on hill economies and sustainable development

RONO HILLS, 17 Dec: Rajiv Gandhi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha has released a book titled ‘Hill Economies and Sustainable Development-Emerging Realities’ in a function held at the RGU’s economics department here on Thursday.

The book is edited by Prof SK Nayak, Dr L Nochi and Dr M Lama and published by the Concept Publishing Company, New Delhi. The book is a compendium of research papers dealing with the issues and challenges of development in hill regions of India and policies needed for promoting sustainable development.

Prof Kushwaha also released seven working papers published by the Centre for Development Studies (CDS), economics department, RGU. The working papers were based on the research projects carried out by the faculty members of the RGU’s economics department.

While releasing the book and working papers, Prof Kushwaha advised the department of economics to come out with “a policy document by pooling of micro researches which can be used by the policy makers in formulating appropriate policy for the economic development of the state.”

Prof Kushwaha also suggested the department to conduct research to know the perception of the people with regard to clustering of scattered households for better provision of basic amenities by the government.

RGU PVC Prof Amitava Mitra, Dean Faculty of Social Science Prof Tana Showren, Prof NC Roy, Prof SK Nayak and Head of Department of Economics Prof Vandana Upadhyay also spoke on the occasion.