DA assures of all help to Longding rape victim

LONGDING, 18 Dec: The Longding district administration has assured to provide all possible help to the 10-year-old girl who was raped on 6 December.

The administration on Friday also gave assurance that the culprit would be dealt with strongly, in order to make sure that justice is served to the victim.

The assurances were given during a meeting conducted by the Longding district child protection unit (DCPU), which was attended by officials of the district administration, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson, the judicial magistrate first class, the DSP, and officials of the health department and the one-stop centre.

DCPU Protection Officers Anita Lego Wangpan and Sompha Wangpan and the chairman of the CWC condemned the heinous act, and informed that the DCPU has been making all the necessary arrangements to help the victim.

The protection officers also informed that the district administration has been making efforts to provide help to the victim and her family members, in addition to providing financial aid to the victim.

In view of the medical condition of the victim and the post-traumatic stress disorder that she has suffered, arrangements like psychological and medical counselling made earlier were reviewed.

Meanwhile, the Shungkhuh Wancho Women Welfare Society urged the DCPU, the CWC and the other authorities concerned to take stock of the progress of the case. (DIPRO)