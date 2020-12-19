APSCW seeks speedy probe into rape case

ITANAGAR, 18 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has asked the police to conduct free, fair and speedy investigation into the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl student by her school’s principal in Raga in Kamle district recently, and to submit the chargesheet at the earliest to ensure speedy justice for the victim.

The commission vehemently condemned the incident and requested the state government to provide compensation to the victim under the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011.

“The commission is very concerned about the increasing crimes against women and girl children in the state and requests the government to look into the matter as it is a very serious matter,” APSCW Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi said in a release.

The APSCW further appealed to the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and to maintain peace and tranquillity.