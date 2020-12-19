RGU holds workshop on green and sustainable chemistry

RONO HILLS, 18 Dec: The chemistry department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here held a two-day ‘science academies virtual lecture workshop’ on ‘Green and sustainable chemistry’ from 17-18 December.

A joint science education panel of three science academies – the Indian Academy of Science, Bengaluru, the Indian National Science Academy, New Delhi, and the National Academy of Science India, Allahabad – sponsored the workshop.

More than 125 delegates from various colleges, universities and institutes from all over India participated in the event.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha encouraged the participants to take up the challenge of developing sustainable alternatives to the conventional processes, and to conduct innovative and socially relevant research in the field of green and sustainable chemistry.

He also urged the participants to “work with a view to establish a long-term, sustainable goal for achieving quality and excellence in research and innovation in India.”

RGU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Amitava Mitra discussed the relevance of sustainable development vis-à-vis the UN’s sustainable development goals for 2030.

Prof Brindaban C Ranu, INSA honorary scientist from the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata, presented a brief on the science academies and their various programmes for science promotion.

Prof Ranu, who is one of the pioneers of green and sustainable chemistry research in India, spoke about various aspects of green and sustainable chemistry that aim to reduce or eliminate the environmental impact of the chemical industry by developing sustainable technologies.

RGU’s Chemistry Head Dr Rajesh Chakrabarty highlighted the steps taken by his department for promotion of science education in Arunachal.