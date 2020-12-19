Mein inspects damaged micro irrigation plant

CHOWKHAM, Dec 18: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inspected the Mora Tenga micro irrigation project (MIP) here in Namsai district on Friday. He also surveyed the damaged intake point and the channels created by siltation over the years.

The Namsai water resource department has submitted a proposal for construction of a new intake point and for renovation of the damaged channels under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana.

Constructed in 1981, the MIP is said to have a gross command area of 1,400 hectares and a culturable command area of 1,200 hectares.

Mein also inspected the under-construction multipurpose community hall in Chowkham. The hall is spacious enough to incorporate three badminton courts.

Mein said that, once completed, the multipurpose community hall would help the youths of the area engage in indoor games and stay away from unwanted activities like addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Later, he visited Newlong Resort run by local entrepreneur Chow Shukawa Chowphoo.

Mein expressed pleasure at seeing that the local entrepreneur has employed local youths as cooks and waiters. Three among them are specialists in Chinese, Korean and Khamti dishes. (DCM’s PR Cell)