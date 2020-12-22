Arunachal goes for panchayat, civic body polls today

ITANAGAR, 21 Dec: A total of 4.89 lakh voters will exercise their adult franchise at 1,472 polling stations in the panchayat and two urban body elections in Arunachal on Tuesday.

Both the panchayat and the municipal elections are being held simultaneously. Elections will not be held in Dibang Valley district as all the segments in both the zilla parishad and the gram panchayat have been won by the ruling party unopposed, State Election Commissioner Hage Kojeen said on Monday.

East Siang is the only district where elections will be held at all the polling stations, he said.

As many as 258 polling stations have been identified as hypersensitive and 536 as sensitive, Inspector General of Police Chukhu Apa said.

The state has 25 zilla parishads with 241 constituencies, and 2,215 gram panchayats with 8,436 constituencies.

The IMC has 20 wards, while the Pasighat municipality has eight.

The ruling BJP has already won 96 of the 241 zilla parishad member constituencies unopposed, while election to the Vijaynagar seat in Changlang district will not be held due to the prevailing law and order situation there.

Vijaynagar recently witnessed violent protests over the voting rights of former Assam Rifles personnel.

The BJP has also won 5,410 of the total 8,436 gram panchayat constituencies and five seats in the IMC.

As many as 110 gram panchayat segments in the state have fallen vacant due to various reasons. The SEC will take a final call on conducting by-elections in those segments after the current electoral process is over, the official said.

The state administration has declared a holiday on Tuesday. All government and semi-government offices, banks and commercial establishments, besides educational institutions and markets will remain closed. (PTI)