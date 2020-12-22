State records 56th Covid-19 death

ITANAGAR, 21 Dec: A 50-year-old Covid positive male passed away on Monday at the DCH in Tawang. This is the 56th Covid-related death in the state.

A resident of Khardung village in Tawang district, the man was suffering from decompensate chronic liver disease with anaemia.

As per the health department, the patient died due to septic shock with hepato-renal syndrome.

Meanwhile, the state reported 22 cases of Covid-19, with Tawang reporting the highest number of 10 cases.

Nineteen people recovered or were discharged on the day (see full bulletin).

On Monday, 658 samples were collected. As of 21 December, the state has 227 active cases of Covid-19.